Speaking at a joint news conference in Doha with his Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani

on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said US-Israel-Iran war should not resume and pledged Türkiye’s commitment to ensure a cease-fire.

Fidan also warned against “Israeli expansionism” which “remains number one challenge to stability, security in our region.” What Gulf is going through should not lead to losing focus on Gaza,” he added.

For his part, Al Thani said Qatar and Türkiye supported Pakistan’s mediation to end the war and reopen Strait of Hormuz. He also warned Iran not to “blackmail the Gulf countries,” through Hormuz.

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