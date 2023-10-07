Türkiye calls on both Israelis and Palestinians to act with restraint in light of the events that took place in Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

"We call on the parties to act with restraint in light of the events in Israel this morning and to stay away from impulsive steps that will escalate tensions, Erdoğan said at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) 4th extraordinary congress in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye will continue to oppose any attempt against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Turkish president added.

His remarks came after Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip fired an intense barrage of rockets early Saturday toward Israel.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said Türkiye is deeply concerned over violence in Israel and Palestine, saying that the restoration of peace in region crucial.

It continued by saying that Türkiye is ready to contribute to ensure the situation in Israel and Palestine does not escalate further, while calling on both parties to give up use of force and work on a permanent solution for peace without further delay.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel is "at war."

At least 198 Palestinians were killed, 1,600 others were injured following Israeli attacks, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, At least 100 Israelis were reportedly killed and over 1,000 others injured in rocket attacks from Gaza, the Israeli media reported.