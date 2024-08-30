Türkiye cannot turn its back on the Palestinian cause, which had been prioritized by its ancestors, including its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday, as he reiterated Türkiye’s determination to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of regional threats.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Turkish Military Academy, which coincided with the 102nd anniversary of Aug. 30 Victory Day, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of Türkiye’s support for the Palestinian cause.

“Whoever says we do not care about Jerusalem does not know about the history of this nation,” the president said, as he commemorated the martyrs of World War I, who fought side to side with the Turkish army and vice versa.

“How can we turn our back on Jerusalem? Who can separate Istanbul and Jerusalem?” Erdoğan said as he highlighted that Türkiye’s predecessors, the Ottomans, peacefully ruled over Jerusalem for four centuries, with stability and welfare.

He also noted that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk had also struggled to protect Palestine from enemies, highlighting the significance of the holy city.

Türkiye has been fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed cease-fire.

Ankara urges Israel to reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians in cease-fire negotiations and the international community to pressure Netanyahu’s government.

Türkiye has also formally applied to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Tensions between Israel and Türkiye have risen sharply since the start of the war in Gaza as Ankara has cut off commercial ties with Tel Aviv, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeatedly trading barbs with Netanyahu.

He said that Victory Day is the celebration of the heroic Turkish army and that its legacy is enshrined in the hearts of all Turkish troops, who would not hesitate to make history once again if any actors dared to threaten the security of the country.

Highlighting Türkiye's strategic position as a bridge and cultural center in the region, Erdoğan also said it is a tough geography, as the slightest weakness would make the country vulnerable to serious threats. He continued by pointing to the threat of terrorism, which the Turkish military successfully eliminated in the Gabar, Tendürek and Bestler regions on the border with northern Iraq.

"It is tough to protect Anatolian lands as it is to make it home," he said, adding that Türkiye will continue to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as he praised the Turkish military for honorably fulfilling its duties in northern Iraq, Syria, Libya and Somalia.