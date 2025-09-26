Türkiye and China are moving toward closer cooperation as bilateral ties gain momentum, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek emphasized during an event on Thursday.

Şimşek attended a reception at CSO Ada in Ankara hosted by the Chinese Embassy to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and this requires closer cooperation between Türkiye and China,” he said.

Highlighting the deep historical connections between the two civilizations, Şimşek underlined that the friendship between Türkiye and China is built on mutual respect. He welcomed the momentum in high-level dialogue between the two countries and noted that the outcomes of the recent meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will guide the advancement of bilateral relations.

Recalling the second meeting of the Türkiye-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing last November, Şimşek said such meetings are planned to occur annually or biennially. He added that technical committees continue to work on deepening ties and expressed eagerness to host Han in Türkiye.

Pointing to China as Türkiye’s second-largest trading partner, Şimşek stressed the importance of balanced and sustainable trade. He welcomed China’s recent steps to strengthen connectivity, including increased flights that will bring more Chinese tourists to Türkiye, and praised Chinese companies’ interest in investing in the country.

“Connectivity and infrastructure corridors are not only key to prosperity but also to peace and stability,” Şimşek said, highlighting joint work on the Middle Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen dialogue in green technology, sustainable agriculture, finance, energy and other sectors, noting Türkiye’s commitment to taking its partnership with China to the next level within the framework of the “Asia Anew Initiative.”

Chinese Ambassador to Ankara, Jiang Xuebing, for his part, congratulated Türkiye on its efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and praised China’s economic and social achievements under strong leadership.

He stressed that China and Türkiye, as two major developing countries of the Global South, are ready to implement the agreements reached by Presidents Erdoğan and Xi to further deepen cooperation.

Jiang highlighted the importance of strengthening security partnerships, enhancing mutual trust, and creating synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor, while pointing out opportunities for growth in economy, trade, culture, tourism and energy.

The ambassador also emphasized continued coordination within multilateral organizations such as the U.N., G-20, and SCO, underlining that Türkiye and China should stand together to uphold international justice.

The speeches concluded with Şimşek and Jiang enjoying a performance titled “The Joy of Chinese Dance,” held as part of the Culture Route Festival.