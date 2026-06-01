China is prepared to further align its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Türkiye’s Middle Corridor project and expand cooperation in emerging sectors, including renewable energy, 5G technology and biomedicine, China's Ambassador to Ankara Jiang Xuebin said Monday, describing bilateral relations as entering a new period of strategic opportunity.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Jiang said political trust between the two countries has continued to strengthen since diplomatic relations were formally established in 1971 and elevated to a strategic cooperative relationship in 2010.

“China and Türkiye are pursuing complementary national visions,” Jiang said. “China is advancing toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, while Türkiye is promoting its ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision. China-Türkiye relations have entered a strategic stage full of opportunities.”

Jiang said China remains committed to deepening the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative with Türkiye’s Middle Corridor project, a transportation and trade route connecting Asia and Europe through Türkiye.

Türkiye was among the first countries to sign an intergovernmental cooperation document with China under the Belt and Road framework, Jiang noted. He added that cooperation has steadily advanced in recent years, including the successful convening of the first working group meeting focused on aligning the two initiatives.

The ambassador noted that bilateral trade, which stood at roughly $1 million when relations were first established, has grown to nearly $50 billion. He also highlighted growing people-to-people exchanges, saying annual mutual visits have exceeded 500,000, while bilateral investments have reached approximately $3.6 billion.

According to Jiang, passenger transportation links between the two countries have expanded significantly, while China-Europe freight trains passing through Türkiye now operate regularly.

He also pointed to several major projects as examples of growing economic cooperation, including the Hunutlu Thermal Power Plant, which has been connected to the national grid, and the continued growth of container traffic and revenues at Kumport Port.

Jiang said the two countries’ central banks recently renewed their bilateral currency swap agreement and that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Renminbi Clearing Bank has begun operations in Türkiye.

“To achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, we are ready to further strengthen the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Middle Corridor plan, develop the southern corridor of the China-Europe railway route and deepen cooperation in traditional sectors such as trade, culture and tourism, as well as in emerging fields including new energy, 5G and biomedicine,” he said.

The ambassador added that Beijing is encouraging more Chinese companies to invest in Türkiye.

He also emphasized that Chinese investment has contributed to economic development across various regions and sectors of Türkiye, stating that cumulative Chinese investment in the country exceeded $3.2 billion as of last year.

Jiang also welcomed Türkiye’s decision to grant visa-free entry to Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports beginning in January 2026.

According to official Turkish data cited by the ambassador, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Türkiye during the first quarter of this year rose 43.01% year-over-year to more than 111,700 visitors.