Ankara is closely and with high sensitivity following the recent developments in Iraq’s Kirkuk, where the Turkmen population launched demonstrations to demand representation in government institutions, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The appointment of a non-Turkmen director to the Altunköprü Municipality in Kirkuk – a region with a dense Turkmen population – has understandably caused discomfort and disappointment among the Turkmen community," Öncü Keçeli, the ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.

"Our fundamental expectation is that our Turkmen kin be adequately represented within Iraq's political and state structures. This issue is particularly important in Kirkuk, especially regarding appointments and assignments in all public institutions, starting with the Provincial Council," Keçeli added.

"The peace and stability of Kirkuk, which is a small model of Iraq with its ethnic and religious diversity, is of key importance for the peace and stability of all of Iraq," he said.

"In this context, developments in Kirkuk are being closely and carefully monitored by our country," the spokesperson added.

In the Altunköprü district of Kirkuk, where there is a large Turkmen population, the fact that Turkmens were not included in the change of mayor has caused a reaction from the local people.

Hundreds of Turkmens in Altunköprü started a demonstration on June 30 on the grounds that they were "excluded from the local government."

When the protesters could not get a response from the Kirkuk local government to their demands in the protests, they started by setting up tents and closed the Kirkuk-Irbil highway to traffic today.

Following these developments, the Kirkuk local government decided to form a commission to review the distribution of duties in all institutions and organizations in the district.

Kirkuk Provincial Council member Ahmed Remzi Köprülü argued that the peaceful demonstration that started had a significant impact on the local government.

The demonstrations that have been going on for about four days have yielded results, Köprülü said, referring to the formation of the commission.

Köprülü, who mentioned that the commission will include Turkmen, Arab and Kurdish members, continued: "The duties in the Altunköprü district, especially the municipality, and other institutions will be reviewed. A commission was also created for this. Turkmens are also in this commission. Therefore, we are ending the demonstration.”

“At least one of the three important duties in the district will be given to Turkmens. Important development projects will be implemented for the Altunköprü district,” he added.

The head of the Iraqi Turkmen Civil Society Organizations (ITCSO), Istabrak Yazaroğlu, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he was similarly pleased with the demonstration's results.

"The Turkmens proved their will in their own town with this demonstration," said Yazaroğlu, indicating that they supported the demonstrators as the Iraqi Turkmen Front.

Yazaroğlu, who said that it was certain that the district police chief's duty would be given to Turkmens, stated that they would closely follow the work of the commission to be established.