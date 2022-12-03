The Foreign Ministry condemned and expressed concern over the surge in violence and Palestinian civilian deaths in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the ministry called on Israeli authorities to take necessary precautions to prevent further escalation in the region and loss of life.

The ministry also extended condolences to the Palestinians and the Palestinian state.

On Friday, a video went viral on social media showing an Israeli soldier in Huwara town, south of Nablus city, while having a scuffle with a Palestinian who tried to escape from him, but the Israeli soldier shot him at point-blank, leaving him badly injured. The Palestinian was later pronounced dead.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

The West Bank has suffered spiraling violence this year, with near-daily Israeli army raids leading to scores of deaths – of Palestinian fighters and also civilians – while Jewish settlers have been increasingly targeted by at times deadly Palestinian violence.