Türkiye on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that struck Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, expressing solidarity with the Pakistani people and government.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured in this heinous attack," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that Ankara stands by Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

At least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured on Tuesday when a suicide bomb exploded in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.