In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the desecration of the Quran and the Turkish flag in Denmark.

Denouncing the late Friday incident as a "hate crime," the Foreign Ministry said Ankara will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression."

The ministry urged Danish authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators and concrete measures to prevent further provocations that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The ministry noted that the act amounts to a hate crime and displays the worrying level of anti-Muslim hatred, discrimination, and xenophobia in Europe.

The far-right anti-Muslim group Patrioterne Gar Live displayed Islamophobic banners and desecrated the Quran and the Turkish flag in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen. The far-right group also broadcast it live on their Facebook page.

In January, ultranationalist, far-right extremist, and racist politician Rasmus Paludan also burnt a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Copenhagen. Türkiye summoned the Danish ambassador over the incident.