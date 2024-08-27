The Foreign Ministry condemned radical Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his recent remarks calling for the construction of a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

“The statements made by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, regarding the construction of a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque are a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem,” the ministry said, adding that such statements have led to an outrage in the Muslim world.

The ministry statement continued by saying that such provocations against the holy mosque are offensive and cause global tensions.

Pointing to the Israeli government’s attacks on Palestinian people, the ministry said its policies threaten regional and global stability.

“It is time for the international community to take action to stop Israeli aggression and protect the Palestinian people,” the ministry added.

Ben-Gvir, who is notorious for his controversial statements and actions targeting Palestinians and Muslims, called for the construction of a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is revered as the third-holiest site for Muslims.

Gvir, who has repeatedly ignored the government's long-standing ban on Jews praying at the site, told Army Radio that if it were possible he would build a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

The Al-Aqsa compound is Islam's third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity.

In addition to the ongoing attacks on Gaza, the status of Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem, now occupied by Israel, might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.