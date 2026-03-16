Türkiye on Monday criticized Israel for violating international law through illegal actions in Jerusalem and Lebanon, warning that recent steps risk further destabilizing an already fragile region.

In a statement, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran criticized Israel's continued actions that threaten regional stability following the war in Gaza, pointing in particular to attempts to restrict worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the launch of a ground offensive in Lebanon.

Duran said efforts to obstruct worship at Al-Aqsa were unacceptable and represented a violation of international law as well as a disrespect toward both Muslims and humanity at large.

The statement also condemned Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon, warning that the operation risks escalating tensions and undermining the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Duran warned that such steps could intensify existing conflicts, further destabilize the already delicate balance in the Middle East and trigger a new humanitarian crisis.

He stressed that the international community must take a firm stance against actions that disregard legal principles and global norms in order to restore peace and stability in the region.

Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye will continue to oppose attacks targeting holy sites, Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as any actions that threaten broader regional stability, Duran said.