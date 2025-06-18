Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned a recent social media post by Israel’s foreign minister as “baseless” and “vile,” accusing Tel Aviv of attempting to deflect attention from war crimes accusations against its leadership.

The ministry said the Israeli official’s fixation on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s statements only reinforced the accuracy and legitimacy of Türkiye’s criticisms.

“It is no coincidence that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s name is now being mentioned alongside those responsible for historic atrocities,” the statement said, noting that the Israeli leader is currently facing charges of genocide before international courts.

“The crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli leadership are unfolding in full view of the world and are being documented in a way that leaves no room for doubt,” it added.

The ministry also warned that as international support for Israel’s impunity begins to erode, accountability will follow.

“Once this shield of protection begins to crack, Netanyahu and his collaborators will face justice. As President Erdoğan emphasized, we hope to see them tried before a fair and independent court,” the statement concluded.

President Erdoğan has been one of the most outspoken critics of Israel’s assault in Gaza, calling it a genocide and holding Netanyahu personally responsible.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdoğan signalled Türkiye's readiness for a worst-case scenario as the Israel-Iran conflict heightened, while reiterating his call for utilizing diplomacy for peace.

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Numerous countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel's aggression and violations of international law.

Since a new round of the Palestine-Israel conflict erupted in 2023, Türkiye has been on alert, and Erdoğan had warned that Israel may set its sights on Türkiye in the future, citing the Netanyahu administration's expansionist goals. Over time, Israel launched attacks in Lebanon and Syria and hurled veiled threats toward Türkiye, calling on Ankara not to side with Palestinians.