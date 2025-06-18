Türkiye will continue to do everything in its power to further diplomacy and end Israel's attacks, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday, warning of regional repercussions as tensions between Iran and Israel have surged.

"We are doing everything we can to stop (Israel's) inhumane aggression against Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and our neighbor Iran," Erdoğan said, speaking during the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary group meeting in Ankara.

"We are closely following Israel's terrorist attacks against Iran. All our institutions are on alert regarding the possible effects of these attacks on Türkiye," he added. "We are not running a grocery store here. We are running one of the world's greatest countries, the Republic of Türkiye. Our state's experience, historical heritage and experience of our nation is our guiding light," he said.

Saying that it is entirely “natural, legitimate and lawful” for Iran to defend itself against Israel's “banditry and state terrorism,” Erdoğan said. "Iran is blatantly attacked by a spoiled country which knows no rules and recognizes no laws, a country without principles," he said.

On Israel's attacks on Iran, Erdoğan highlighted that they were carried out while Iran's nuclear talks were still underway. "Israel owns nuclear weapons and has ignored all international rules in the development of nuclear weapons. Yet, it did not wait for negotiations to conclude and committed a blatant terror attack," he said. "Unfortunately, international institutions, particularly the United Nations and states, are silent in the face of the aggression unfolding before their eyes. Some even openly support this banditry. Those who remained silent in the face of 620 days of violence in Gaza, which is a shame for humanity, adhered to the silence as the fire spread across our region. Remaining silent in the face of this disrespect for rules, this state terrorism and banditry is equal to consenting to it," he said.

He said Türkiye had been engaged in diplomacy since June 13, noting that he had held talks with the presidents of Iran and the U.S., as well as leaders of regional countries and Russian President Vladimir Putin. "As a country that can hold talks with Iran, we advocated a diplomatic solution to resolve the nuclear dispute. We will continue to do so," he stressed. "We don't have any land ambitions in the region. We don't want to harm other countries' territorial integrity or sovereignty. We only want peace and stability," he said.

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long surpassed Hitler. We hope their fates will not be the same.” He elaborated on Israel's actions targeting Palestinians, "that evolved from mass punishment to massacres and ultimately to genocide." He noted that more than 55,000 innocent Gazans died in 620 days of violence and Israel's attacks became more barbaric. "Israel condemned 2 million civilians striving to survive in Gaza, filled with rubble, to hunger and water scarcity. Not content with that, they fired upon innocent people rushing to aid at the distribution point, and every day, they massacre people suffering from hunger," he said.

"It is clear that even the most starkly brutal images of the Holocaust are not as striking as what we see in Gaza today," he noted.

He underscored the human toll of Israel's actions, warning: "The blood of massacred civilians, murdered babies and children is splattered not only on the hands and faces of those who support Israel's arrogance, but also on those who remain silent."

He reassured the public, stating: "Our nation can rest assured. The government is fully committed to safeguarding Türkiye's interests, peace, unity and security." Erdoğan added: "We have made and are preparing for every possible negative development and scenario." "You have to be ready for war if you want peace," he stated. "Nobody should test our resolve, our patience. We sincerely fight for peace, but we respond in kind if confronted. Any attack will be confronted by the steel will of our government," he said.

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers. Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week. In retaliation, Iran's military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports. Numerous countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel's actions.

Since a new round of the Palestine-Israel conflict erupted in 2023, Türkiye has been on alert, and Erdoğan had warned that Israel may set its sights on Türkiye in the future, citing the Netanyahu administration's expansionist goals. Over time, Israel launched attacks in Lebanon and Syria and hurled veiled threats toward Türkiye, calling on Ankara not to side with Palestinians.

Erdoğan also underlined that Türkiye had started to invest in and develop its defense industry at the right time, looking at the regional developments and the world order breaking down.

Pointing to global tensions and increasing conflicts, Erdoğan said that Türkiye must be united – the steps of which have been laid through the terror-free Türkiye initiative.

The initiative was launched by government ally Devlet Bahçeli, head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), who called on the PKK’s jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan to appeal to the PKK to lay down arms last year.

Soon, his call evolved into a new initiative that saw Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) lawmakers visiting Öcalan in the island prison where he is incarcerated in the Marmara Sea. As a result and in a landmark development, the PKK last month announced its dissolution and the end of its four-decade terror campaign that cost tens of thousands of lives in Türkiye, as well as in Iraq and Syria.

Earlier this week, Erdoğan had pointed out that Türkiye was becoming a strong deterrent force thanks to its flourishing defense arsenal, boasting everything from locally-made missiles to armed drones.

Last year, Türkiye announced plans to form an indigenous multilayered air defense system that features a network-centric and AI-supported multiplatform-integrated shield across large swaths of land, seeking to provide an impenetrable defense system over Turkish airspace. The "Steel Dome Project," approved by the Defense Industry Executive Committee, aims to integrate multiple layers of domestic air defense systems, sensors and weapons under a unified network structure.

Turkish missile producer Roketsan plays a key role in improving Turkish air defense systems. Most prominent among them is Tayfun, which has a range above 280 kilometers (174 miles). Its hypersonic speed helps the missile dodge the air defenses of targeted locations. It can operate under diverse weather conditions.

Bora, which has a range of 280 kilometers, provides an adequate firepower against strategic targets within the battlefield, such as artillery and air defense systems, radar command and control positions, and communication systems.

The TRG-300 guided missile can be fired at even the most distant targets in less than five minutes with its 20 to 120-kilometer range and similarly, the TRG-230 has a slightly reduced range of up to 70 kilometers but stands out with its cost-effectiveness and optional laser seeker heads. Meanwhile, the TRG-122 missile can be effective on targets up to 28 kilometers away, but its high precision ensures that the avoidance of civilian casualties can be minimized. Similarly, the TRLG-122 laser-guided missile, with a range of up to 30 kilometers, can pinpoint targets with its laser seeker head.

The CNRA multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) can fire at targets upward of 280 kilometers with high accuracy and timing, and targets can be air defense systems, radar sites, command and control systems, logistics facilities and others. The TR-107 and the TR-122 artillery rockets can continuously fire regardless of the time of day and neutralize targets in all sorts of operations, while the TR-122 and the TRB-122 rockets can be fired from a wide range of MLRSs for operational flexibility and rapid deployment. The T-106/122 MLRS provides the user with effective fire support to maneuver units against high-priority targets in all weather conditions, day or night, and its battery can allow the system to perform independent missions. Additionally, the parachute-equipped variant of the TR-122 rocket, signal jammers and cameras replaced the traditional warheads, and its dislocating front section allows the engine to be separated so that the payload can glide with the parachute open. The Kara Atmaca surface-to-surface long-range cruise missile is a jam-resistant munition that can be launched from a tactical land vehicle and it is planned to be used against fixed land targets with a maximum operational range of 280 kilometers. The Tanok 120-millimeter laser-guided anti-tank cannon missile can be fired from tanks without modifications and boasts a highly accurate and cost-effective solution on the battlefield with a range of over 6 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the UMTAS/LUMTAS-GM air-to-surface anti-tank guided missile system is used against targets out of the line of sight without detection, with a range of 15 kilometers for air platforms and 20 kilometers for ground platforms. The two configurations include the image-processing infrared seeker and the semi-active laser seeker heads. The OMTAS medium-range anti-tank missile system is effective against armored targets and its seeker head, capable of infrared imaging, allows it to operate day and night in all weather conditions with a range of 4 kilometers. In addition, the L-OMTAS laser-guided medium-range anti-tank weapon system is strong against armored threats with its armor-piercing warhead. The missile can lock onto the target before or after firing, making it highly effective against moving targets and its own tripod platform for launching allows it to be used on land platforms with open or closed turret integration. The Karaok short-range anti-tank guided missile boasts the capability to attack both fixed and moving targets, tanks and other armored and combat vehicles with a maximum operational range of 2.5 kilometers.

Additionally, the KMC-U tactical missile system features 360-degree rotation and high mobility and can be controlled from the inside or outside of the vehicle it is attached to and boasts infrared and laser-guided warheads. The 105/155-millimeter Howitzer Ammunition Range Correction Kit is an alternative to the standard fuses used in unguided artillery munitions with multiple fuse functions, and its data link infrastructure allows the kit to track multiple munitions in the air and transmit commands on the fly.

The SOM air-to-surface standoff missile stands out among Roketsan’s air systems, as it is used against heavily protected targets on land and sea and can reach outside the range of air defense missile systems. The Teber high-precision guidance kit is used to integrate into MK-81 and MK-82 bombs to enhance their striking capabilities against moving and fixed targets, while the Laçin smart guidance kit uses an imaging infrared seeker warhead and the tactical data link for the MK-82 bomb to boost its capability. Meanwhile, the UAV-230 air-to-surface ballistic supersonic missile is used as a tool of psychological warfare, as its long range of 150 kilometers can attack targets from far away without facing enemy threats.

The MAM-T smart munition is highly destructive in air-to-surface missions and was developed for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and light attack aircraft, and its various warheads can enhance its capabilities. For instance, the MAM-T IIR uses an imaging infrared seeker warhead, allowing the user to deploy the munition even in the harshest of conditions, while the MAM-C laser-guided mini-smart munition can be used against human targets, vehicles and other surface targets in a relatively short range of 8 kilometers. Roketsan’s laser-guided long-range anti-tank missile system L-UMTAS is a highly precise armor-piercing weapon used against moving and fixed targets, while the Cirit laser-guided missile is a cost-effective solution against lightly armored and unarmored targets from surface to naval and air vehicles. The Alpagut smart loitering munition system can also be used similarly to the Cirit missile against fixed and moving targets on sea and surface, whether it be critical facilities like command centers or human targets, with a range of 60 kilometers.

The Barbaros is a coastal defense system that can fire the Atmaca and Çakır long-range anti-cruise missiles integrated into the mobile vehicle battery and its operations and missions can be directed by a command and control vehicle. Meanwhile, torpedoes Akya and Orka provide high speed and a long range and can be internally and externally guided via fiber optics. The latter, Orka, was developed entirely through domestic capabilities. The Temren long-range anti-tank missile system is used in integrating anti-tank missiles into Seahawk helicopters and the procurement of guided missiles (G/Ms), while the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Rocket and Launcher System is used against underwater targets, equipped with an integrated weapons management system and sonar with a range of up to 2 kilometers and 300 meters (984 feet) of depth.

Roketsan’s Siper long-range air and missile defense system provides for the survival of allied troops in war by limiting, delaying or destroying enemy targets in surface-to-air munition attacks. It is designed to protect strategic facilities with two different variations, while Hisar air defense missiles are used to protect military bases, ports and other facilities against aircraft and UAVs. The Burç ground-based mobile air defense system employs superior firepower and active and passive sensors against air threats, with its tracking capabilities provided by 360-degree air surveillance and fire control data processed by advanced algorithms. In addition, the Sungur short-range air defense missile system is used against moving and stationary human targets and facilities, while the Levent close-range system, operating similarly to Sungur, is used to neutralize aircraft, UAVs and guided missiles in all weather conditions and surface-to-air attacks. On the other hand, the directed-energy weapon named Alka uses a two-layered close hybrid air defense system, enabling asymmetric threats to be "soft killed” with its electromagnetic jamming weapon and properly neutralized with a laser weapon.

Additionally, the Midlas vertical launcher system stores G/Ms for surface-to-air attacks and can launch them with hot or cold launch methods according to the commands it receives from the vessel’s combat management system. Its electromechanical launching system can fire different types of G/Ms one by one or consecutively at various targets.

Opposition corruption

Erdoğan also criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for several corruption cases within the party and especially the municipalities the party holds across Türkiye.

"The situation of the main opposition, which cannot break free from the control of a handful of bandits settled in Istanbul, I regret to say, does not suit our democracy or Turkish politics at all," Erdoğan said.

"A chronic shortfall of the main opposition is getting deeper in Türkiye," he warned.

Pointing to the disputes and intrigues among the actors of the CHP, Erodğan added: "We are confused, too, as to whether we are watching Türkiye's main opposition party or a soap opera full of intrigues and betrayals."

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, along with dozens of others, is currently under arrest on charges of corruption related to his two-time tenure as mayor of the city, as well as his previous tenure as mayor of the city’s Beylikdüzü district.

Prosecutors say he led a criminal network profiting from bribes from businesses and tender rigging, among other offenses. His alleged cohorts, from municipality employees to owners of companies who were awarded lucrative contracts, were among the detainees and those formally arrested on March 22.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul said several witnesses came out in the case against the alleged Imamoğlu-led network, disclosing a scheme of bribery that started after Imamoğlu took office in 2019.