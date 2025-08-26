Türkiye on Tuesday condemned Israel’s expanding military operations in Syria, saying the strikes violate the country’s territorial integrity and undermine regional stability.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the attacks directly target efforts to restore security in Syria and the wider region. “They must be brought to an end, and support for the Syrian Government’s efforts to ensure peace and calm throughout the country should be sustained,” the ministry said.

Türkiye reaffirmed its backing for a political vision in Syria that upholds the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people, ensures security, and preserves the country’s unity and territorial integrity.

Gulf states also condemned Israeli incursions into Syria as a "flagrant breach" of sovereignty.

The condemnations came in the wake of Israel’s expansion of its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024. Israeli forces seized the demilitarized buffer zone, a move widely seen as a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli troops raided the Quneitra countryside, located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights, killing one person and arresting another, according to local reports.