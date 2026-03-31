Türkiye on Tuesday strongly condemned the controversial new Israeli law introducing the death penalty for Palestinians, calling it unlawful and a step that deepens systemic discrimination.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the legislation adopted by the Knesset is designed to be applied exclusively to Palestinians and constitutes a continuation of policies targeting the Palestinian people.

The ministry said the measure is “null and void” under international law and criticized Israel for further entrenching practices that undermine Palestinian rights.

Ankara also urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take action in response to what it described as Israel’s unlawful steps.

Israel’s parliament approved the legislation Monday, establishing capital punishment as the standard sentence for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis.

According to the law, executions would be conducted by hanging, carried out by designated prison personnel from the Israeli Prison Service, who would be granted anonymity and legal protection.

Those sentenced would be held in specialized detention facilities, with visits restricted to authorized individuals. Access to legal counsel would also be limited, with meetings taking place only via video link.

The law permits courts to impose the death penalty without a formal request from prosecutors and allows verdicts to be reached by a simple majority rather than a unanimous decision.

It extends to military courts that prosecute Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and enables the defense minister to submit an opinion during proceedings.

The legislation further removes the right to appeal once a death sentence has been handed down.