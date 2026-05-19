Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned events and statements held in Greece on May 19 over so-called "Pontus" allegations, criticized Athens for distorting history and exploiting historical grievances for political purposes.

In a statement marking the anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's arrival in Samsun in 1919 – the beginning of Türkiye's War of Independence against occupying powers, including Greece – the ministry said Greece continues to promote "groundless claims lacking any legal basis" through legislation adopted in 1994 and educational programs taught in schools nationwide.

The ministry said Greece was attempting to cover up "its own atrocities and war crimes" committed during the occupation of western Anatolia after the failed pursuit of the "Megali Idea," referring to the expansionist vision that sought to unite former Byzantine territories under Greek rule.

Türkiye stressed that crimes committed by the Greek army during the occupation were documented in Allied investigation commission reports and recorded in Article 59 of the Lausanne Peace Treaty.

Calling on Greek authorities to stop "abusing history for political concerns," Ankara urged Athens to remember massacres committed against Turks and other ethnic groups, beginning with the Tripolitsa massacre in 1821 and continuing during the Greek occupation of Izmir and western Anatolia after May 15, 1919.

The ministry also urged Greece to abandon rhetoric that fuels hostility and instead adopt a constructive approach aimed at improving bilateral ties through peace and cooperation.