The Foreign Ministry criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s remarks in which he targeted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“The social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister targeting President Erdoğan is a banal statement that is devoid of any seriousness,” the ministry said, adding that targeting President Erdoğan, who expressed the facts in all their nakedness, in this way is an indication of the state of mind of the Israeli government.

The ministry reiterated that all officials of the Israeli government would be brought to justice for their crimes.

“Türkiye will continue to speak out boldly and loudly against Israel's oppression of the Palestinian people,” the ministry said.

In a statement written in Hebrew and Turkish, the Israeli top diplomat audaciously claimed that President Erdoğan was trying to “re-establish the Ottoman Empire.”

Turkish-Israeli relations hit a new low following Israel's massacres in the Gaza Strip.

Since he took office in 2003, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and an outspoken critic of Israel’s aggression and expansionist settlement policy. He canceled his plans to visit Israel because of its "inhumane" war.

Israel and Türkiye had only just agreed to reappoint ambassadors two years ago. They were also resuming discussions on a U.S.-backed natural gas pipeline project that could have formed the basis for much closer and more lasting cooperation in the coming years.