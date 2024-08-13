The Foreign Ministry warned that the recent raid by Israeli settlers and ministers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a provocation that could further escalate the already-tense situation in the region.

In a statement, the ministry said the provocative raid violates the historical status of Jerusalem and proves once agaın that Israel does not have any intentions to establish peace.

The ministry continued by saying that the international community must mobilize to prevent Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza and such acts, which target stability in the region.

Over 2,000 Israeli settlers, including the country's far-right security minister Itaamar Ben-Gvir, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection in East Jerusalem. They toured the mosque complex and conducted Talmudic rituals, provoking Muslim worshippers, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Al-Aqsa compound, in East Jerusalem, Aug. 13, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Israeli forces closed roads leading to Jerusalem's Old City, deployed hundreds of soldiers, and effectively turned the area into a "military barracks" while imposing strict restrictions on Palestinians attempting to enter the mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognized by the international community.