Türkiye does not see other countries as rivals in Africa or other parts of the world and is eager to cooperate with everyone, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a joint news conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Noting that Türkiye sees Africa as an equal partner, the top Turkish diplomat said Ankara could provide assistance to Paris if they're having difficulties regarding visits to the continent.

"We use clear expressions in our statements. We had previously said that France should learn lessons from its previous colonialist approach to the continent, which backfired," Çavuşoğlu said.

He continued by saying that if there is an anti-France stance in African countries, this is not caused by Türkiye or other countries' provocations, but due to their past stance.

Last week, Türkiye lashed out at what it described as French President Emmanuel Macron's "unacceptable" comments in Algeria on foreign powers spreading anti-French propaganda in Africa.

"It is extremely unfortunate that French President Emmanuel Macron made statements targeting our country, along with some other countries, during his visit to Algeria," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a written response to questions by reporters.

"It is unacceptable that French President Macron, who has trouble confronting his colonial past in Africa, especially in Algeria, tries to get rid of his colonial past by accusing other countries, including ours," he added.

Bilgiç said Ankara hopes France will reach the "level of maturity" to face its colonial past "without blaming other countries."

On a visit to France's former colony aimed at mending troubled ties, Macron appeared to warn young Algerians and Africans against manipulation by "networks" influenced by Türkiye, Russia and China that present France as an "enemy."

"There is immense manipulation," Macron told reporters.

"Many political Islam activists have an enemy: France. Many of the networks that are covertly pushed – ... by Turkey... by Russia... by China – have an enemy: France."

Macron's three-day visit to Algeria aimed to turn the page on months of tensions with the North African country, which earlier this year marked six decades of independence following 132 years of French rule.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister also said Türkiye expects necessary measures to be taken for the security of mosques, Turkish, and Muslim communities in France.