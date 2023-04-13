Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye and Egypt are taking concrete steps in appointing ambassadors, in a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Ankara on Thursday.

"Türkiye and Egypt taking concrete steps to raise diplomatic representation to the level of ambassadors," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that the two countries will issue a joint statement soon to provide more information about it.

Regarding the issue of Libya, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye and Egypt are planning to cooperate closely.

For his part, Shoukry said there is a mutual will regarding Libya between the two countries and that both countries are on the same page in terms of the formation of a new government to represent the will of the Libyan people and protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Shoukry also said there is a strong political will to further enhance Türkiye-Egypt relations.