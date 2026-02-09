Türkiye does not view Africa as a zone of competition or short-term geopolitical rivalry but as a continent of “equal partners,” Talha Köse, the head of the country’s National Intelligence Academy said Monday.

Speaking at the opening of a conference titled “Türkiye-Africa Strategic Dialogue” organized by the academy in Ankara, Köse said Western-centric academic and political approaches had long framed Africa through an Orientalist lens, overlooking the continent’s historical agency and capacity for self-transformation. He argued that modernization theories and liberal peace doctrines were often applied as universal models, disregarding Africa’s social and political realities.

“Today we understand much better how important it is to listen to Africa through Africans’ own voices and experiences,” Köse said.

Highlighting Africa’s young population, strategic location along global trade and energy routes, natural resources and growing production capacity, Köse said developments on the continent now affect not only Africa but also the Middle East, Europe, Asia and the wider world. He noted that major global powers, including the United States, China, Russia and European countries, have all updated their Africa strategies.

“Türkiye’s Africa perspective is shaped within this broader strategic landscape,” he said.

Köse highlighted that Türkiye’s Africa policy rests on four pillars: respect for sovereignty, humanitarian responsibility and sincerity, win-win cooperation, and long-term, sustainable partnerships. He added that Ankara supports “African solutions to African problems” and seeks stable, integrated partners across the continent.

The approach, Köse said, has been consistently pursued since Türkiye launched its Africa initiative in 2005, citing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s long-standing ties with African leaders as evidence.

Moreover, Somalia’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hassan Moallin Muhamoud Sheikhali, also addressed the event, describing Türkiye as a reliable and stabilizing partner in the Horn of Africa.

“While some external actors undermine sovereignty and fuel division, Türkiye has consistently respected African unity and contributed to stability,” Sheikhali said.

He underlined that Africa is a young and dynamic continent with significant demographic momentum, rich natural resources and strong economic potential, while also occupying a key geopolitical position.

Describing the gathering as a valuable platform, Sheikhali said Türkiye and African countries aim to further deepen their relations on the basis of mutual respect, shared interests and collective responsibility.

The two-day program brought together experts, academics and senior officials from Türkiye and across Africa to examine the strategic dimensions of Türkiye-Africa relations, with discussions set to focus on regional security challenges, defense industry cooperation and the future of strategic partnerships. High-level participants attended from Somalia, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Nigeria, Egypt, Chad, South Africa, Senegal and Gambia.