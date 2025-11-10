Türkiye is working with the United States and Arab mediators to arrange safe passage for Hamas fighters trapped in tunnels within Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza, according to Palestinian, Hamas, and Turkish sources.

The fate of about 200 fighters has complicated efforts to shift Gaza cease-fire talks, being conducted between Israel and the Palestinian group, to the next phase that aims to secure a permanent end to Israel’s two-year war on the enclave.

A Palestinian source close to the mediation effort said Türkiye was involved in mediation over the fate of the fighters, working alongside Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

Two Turkish officials, including the spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) confirmed Türkiye was mediating in talks over the fate of 200 Palestinians, without giving details.

Last week, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said resolving the standoff would be a test case for future steps in the wider cease-fire plan. He said it could be resolved by providing them with safe passage to Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza.

A Hamas official, who asked not to be identified, said Türkiye was a mediator but did not give details about the negotiations, saying they covered a sensitive security issue.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office did not respond to a request for comment on Türkiye's role.

Last week, two sources said the Hamas fighters trapped in the Israeli-held Rafah area of Gaza were ready to surrender their arms in exchange for passage to other areas of Gaza.

Hamas has not confirmed the number of trapped fighters but has previously demanded that they be allowed to go to areas controlled by the group. Israel has so far resisted this.

Türkiye, a fierce critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and with close ties to Palestinian group, was a signatory to the U.S.-backed cease-fire deal.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, injured over 170,600 others, and left about 9,500 missing - many believed to be trapped under destroyed homes or still unaccounted for in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.