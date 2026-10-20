Belgium emphasized Türkiye's strategic importance to European security Tuesday as senior ministers from both countries met in Brussels, reviving high-level bilateral dialogue after a decadelong hiatus.

Seven Belgian and Turkish ministers gathered at Egmont Palace to strengthen cooperation on security, justice, migration and economic relations.

The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek and Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi, while Belgium was represented by Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and senior ministers responsible for justice, security and migration.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry described Türkiye as a crucial strategic partner, citing its NATO membership, role in Black Sea security and diplomatic engagement with both Russia and Ukraine.

"You cannot seriously discuss European security without engaging with Türkiye," Prevot said, highlighting Ankara's influence in regions vital to European stability.

He also pointed to Türkiye's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, particularly Gaza and Syria, as well as the Horn of Africa.

Security cooperation

Counterterrorism and organized crime dominated discussions, with both sides working toward a bilateral police cooperation action plan aimed at strengthening coordination between law enforcement agencies.

The proposed agreement would facilitate faster intelligence-sharing, joint training and exchanges of expertise to tackle cross-border criminal networks.

Belgian Security and Home Affairs Minister Bernard Quintin stressed that closer cooperation was essential as organized crime increasingly operated across national borders.

The ministers also discussed strengthening judicial cooperation while maintaining respect for the rule of law and fundamental legal safeguards.

Migration, economic ties

Migration management emerged as another priority, with officials exploring closer coordination on migration policies and consular affairs.

Belgian Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt described Türkiye as an important partner for Belgium and the European Union, emphasizing that effective migration management required cooperation beyond EU borders.

Beyond security and migration, Belgium expressed interest in expanding bilateral ties in defense, energy, industry, innovation and trade.

The talks marked the resumption of a high-level diplomatic mechanism that had remained inactive for 10 years, underscoring both countries' efforts to deepen cooperation amid evolving European and regional security challenges.