Answering reporters’ questions on his way to Türkiye from Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdoğan was quoted on Sunday that they don’t see new negotiations between Greek and Turkish Cypriots unless Turkish Cypriots are given equal status at the negotiation table.

Erdoğan also slammed Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias who earlier claimed Türkiye was an invading force in the divided island. He urged Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to “put him in his place.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...