In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, statements from the United States rolled in one after another. One statement by President Joe Biden particularly stood out: "This is not who we are."

Subsequently, the refrain "This is not who we are" was repeatedly invoked. Assertions such as "We are not this ... we are not that ... we are the cradle of democracy ... the U.S. is a democracy and a state built on democratic tolerance" were frequently reiterated.

In the days that followed, as this rhetoric was being echoed, an article was published in Haaretz newspaper that sharply contradicted these claims. It metaphorically "put a finger in the eye of the blind" by listing the assassinations of American heads of state throughout history, stating, "You claim not to be like this, but this is who you are precisely."

The Haaretz article extensively explores the history of the United States and how assassination attempts on heads of state have become deeply intertwined with its political landscape.

Furthermore, Trump’s assassination attempt might have averted a significant civil conflict.

As children, we were often exposed to conspiracy theories about how the Freemasons, Knights Templar, globalists or Zionists were encircling the United States. For individuals residing in France, Türkiye, Germany, the Far East, China or Russia, engaging with and analyzing conspiracy theories can be an intellectually stimulating and joyful pursuit.

In the United States, there is a prevailing belief among the middle class that despite the nation's abundant resources and technological prowess, its wealth is being monopolized by tiny groups – such as a group of Democrats, Zionists or Freemasons – concentrated in New York and the coastal cities. Consequently, conspiracy theories that once intrigued those outside the U.S. have become a reflection of internal conflicts, deepening the divide between Republicans and Democrats.

Recalling the words of Katip Çelebi, a 17th-century Turkish polymath, “At the root of all the conflicts in the world is a material conflict,” and material conflicts deepen along with other intellectual or social problems.

In the United States, the visible face of the conflict between globalists and Republicans is immigration policy. While Democrats defend and promote immigration, Republicans argue that many of the country's problems stem from immigration and openly take measures against it. The construction of the wall on the Mexican border and anti-immigrant policies exacerbate intergroup relations within the U.S., turning the issue into both a material and social dispute.

Conspiracy theories and myths tell us that there is a deeper state in the U.S. No matter which government, Democratic or Republican, and no matter which president comes to power, the establishment and the deeper state are actually running the show. Whenever any of the presidents perform at a level that can unravel these deeper state relations or mafia ties, he is assassinated.

One of the most prominent issues in the political history of the United States is the JFK assassination, a case that has ostensibly been resolved. Despite extensive publications on the matter, it continues to intrigue people with its concealed aspects and implausible explanations.

Today's American political landscape is marked by significant challenges for Biden, whose age and frequent gaffes have become notable issues, even in international meetings. The Democrats are deliberating whether to renominate him, especially considering his poor performance in the debate with Trump. Meanwhile, Biden's stringent policies against Russia, leniency toward China, and mild stance on Iran have sparked criticism from Trump supporters.

Had Trump dramatically lost his life in that attack, the United States might have faced severe internal strife. With a heavily armed populace, such an event could have led to widespread chaos, with confusion over who was attacking whom and who was responsible for the violence.

There is an Anatolian expression: “The punch that does not kill keeps you alive.” Trump also survived the accident with some scratches, and immediately afterward, he said, “Only God could protect me. God protected me.” In other words, the FBI or the Secret Service could not protect Trump. God did.

In his conversation with Trump, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised Trump for his "courageous" stance in the face of the attack on democracy and his reassuring message of unity, appreciating his continuation of politics and election rallies.

Immediately following the assassination attempt on Trump, his vote count, already ahead of Biden's, surged further. His defiant appearance, with a bloodied face and raised fist, strongly suggested that the elections would likely swing in his favor.

Elon Musk's support for Trump and the mass defection of Zionists to his side are also significant signs that Trump might be elected. The next three months are critical for the U.S. elections. Let us close our article with our title: Assassination that didn't kill could make Trump president again.