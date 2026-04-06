Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to discuss the course of the war and recent regional developments, diplomatic sources said Monday.

The two ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the conflict and broader developments in the region, the sources added, without providing further details.

The conversation came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and growing security concerns following recent missile activity near Türkiye’s borders.

Previously, four ballistic projectile fired from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace were intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Türkiye has repeatedly emphasized the need to prevent further escalation and to prioritize diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions in the region.

On the other hand, Araghchi expressed gratitude to the Turkish people and the Republic of Türkiye for their support and prayers, saying the solidarity shown toward Iran has been a strong source of morale.

Araghchi shared a message in Turkish on the social media platform X, thanking the Turkish nation for its support during a difficult period for Iran.

“The prayers of the brotherly Turkish nation and the solidarity shown by the friendly Republic of Türkiye for the Iranian people are a great source of strength and morale for us,” Araghchi said.

He added that Iran will continue to firmly defend its sovereignty and the security of its people.

The United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb. 28. Iran responded with missile strikes on Israel and Arab states in the Gulf and has brought shipping to a virtual standstill in the Strait of Hormuz.

It was also reported Monday that the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi was killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, the Guards confirmed, as war raged on across the Middle East.