Africa Day, celebrated on Sunday, is an occasion marking the anniversary of the foundation of the African Union 62 years ago. A symbol of unity in the continent suffered from decades of Western colonialism, the day is also an occasion for Türkiye to express its commitment to relations with Africa as an observer member of the African Union.

On Sunday, the Foreign Ministry released a message to celebrate the day. "This year, we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Türkiye's observer status at the African Union," the ministry said on X. The ministry also underlined that Türkiye is one of the strategic partners of the African Union. "We are preparing for the IV. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit to be held in 2026," it said.

Later on Sunday, the ministry released a separate statement on its website to congratulate African nations on the occasion of Africa Day.

"Africa Day represents the aspirations of the peoples of Africa for an integrated Continent in peace, stability and prosperity as well as their determination to attain a rightful place in the international system," said the statement.

"Türkiye will continue to be a reliable and sincere partner of African countries in their efforts to achieve these goals," it said.

The statement reiterated Türkiye's determination to continue its efforts to further deepen cooperation with Africa, on the basis of "equal partnership, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation," as well as in close consultation with African nations.

"Türkiye and Africa will continue to work together towards a common future where prosperity, peace and stability prevail," the ministry noted.

Türkiye’s new Africa policy, which began in 2005 which it declared as “Year of Africa,” has evolved into a multidimensional partnership that includes diplomacy, security and economic cooperation. Today, with 44 embassies across the continent and a massive trade volume nearing $37 billion, Ankara has positioned itself as a key player in Africa’s development and geopolitical landscape. Some 38 African countries also have embassies in Türkiye. The country also operates 211 schools catering to about 22,000 students across Africa, through the Turkish Maarif Foundation, while flagship carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) provides flights to 64 destinations in 41 African countries. In the private sector side, Turkish contractors worked and work on about 2,000 projects worth $92 billion across the continent.

In 2005, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) opened its first African office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. In 2008, Türkiye was officially recognized as a strategic partner of the African Union following the first Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit. These steps marked the beginning of Ankara’s sustained and institutionalized approach toward the continent.

Since then, Ankara has actively expanded its diplomatic reach. High-level visits have played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral ties, with Turkish presidents and officials visiting over 30 African countries. At the same time, African leaders have increasingly turned to Ankara for cooperation in trade, security and infrastructure, as well as mediation of conflicts.

Nur Sağman, Turkish ambassador to Senegal, said Africa Day is not only a date on the diplomatic calendar but also an opportunity to make the continent’s voice heard in the world. Sağman is a veteran diplomat in Africa, having served as ambassador for Guinea, worked at embassies in Gabon and Morocco, and led the Africa affairs department of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. She told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday that Türkiye’s relations with Africa has “heart and brains.” “Türkiye has strategic cooperation with Africa and a humanitarian approach. Türkiye-Africa partnership model is very healthy and is based on the win-win principle between equals,” she said. Sağman noted that Africa viewed Türkiye as a reliable partner. “Our country is now a major actor in the international community. Africa needs us, but we also need Africa,” Sağman said. She stated that it was “teamwork” to boost Türkiye’s presence on the continent, adding that while embassies formed the backbone of this presence, their success in boosting it relied on coordination between different Turkish public agencies operating in Africa.

Changing views

“Türkiye’s view of Africa significantly changed in the past two decades, and at the same time, the Turkish public views the continent beyond cliches now. This change of perception may be tied to Africa Day celebrations. This day is a great opportunity to see the real Africa beyond cliches, to understand it,” she said.

Sağman arrived in Dakar for her new appointment some five days before the disastrous earthquakes in Türkiye in February 2023. “It was horrible to start a new job thousands of kilometers away from home when the earthquakes happened. But I never forget the solidarity and friendship the people of Senegal demonstrated at that time. They have a school here for hearing-impaired students, which was once aided by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency. They visited me after the earthquakes to extend condolences and they delivered what little savings they had to help earthquake victims. It was unforgettable. (Senegal) also dispatched a 30-person search and rescue crew after the earthquake,” she recalled. She also recounted how Baba Ly, a Senegalese artist, painted three artworks after seeing the scenes of earthquakes on TV. Sağman said that the people of Guinea nicknamed her Mama while she was working there, and it showed deep humanitarian bonds and mutual trust between Türkiye and Africa. “I am glad to be beloved, but I owe this also to Türkiye’s partnership policy with Africa,” she said.

Metin Ergin, Turkish ambassador to Juba, said the 21st century is expected to be the century of a success story for Africa, and Türkiye is viewed as a reliable friend across the continent. Ergin told AA that he was proud to represent this country in South Sudan, the world’s youngest country. “Türkiye has been working to improve cooperation with South Sudan after years of civil war. Establishing economic cooperation, the legal framework for commerce and investments will gain significant momentum to utilize the potential of our bilateral relations,” Ergin said. He pointed out that direct flights between Juba and Istanbul launched an important economic and cultural interaction between the two countries. He said Türkiye would continue its support to South Sudan in the transition period to permanent peace. “As emerged in African solutions to Africa’s problems motto, people of South Sudan will eventually determine their fate,” he said.