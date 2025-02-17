Türkiye is emerging as a strategic partner for Europe in geopolitical tensions, notably in Ukraine, Syria and Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.

Speaking to TRT World at the Munich Security Conference, Fidan said that Türkiye's strategic role is becoming more recognized as global tensions continue.

From mediation in Ukraine to counterterrorism efforts and advocacy for Palestinian rights, Ankara is establishing itself as a key player in shaping international security and diplomacy, he noted.

Transatlantic tensions

Fidan pointed out that U.S.-European relations are under strain, and President Donald Trump's questioning of the global order is unsettling allies.

While Europe hopes this is temporary, it is also seeking greater autonomy in security and economic matters, the foreign minister said, adding that against this backdrop, Türkiye's importance as a stable regional power is increasing.

He said the 2025 Munich Security Index reflects this shift, as Türkiye is now seen as a strong and reliable partner under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership.

He emphasized Türkiye's independent defense and economic policies as key factors in strengthening its position.

Ukraine: Shift toward cease-fire?

Regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine, Fidan said both Kyiv and Moscow now recognize the need for a cease-fire, indicating a significant shift in dynamics.

He confirmed that Türkiye is ready to facilitate peace talks and contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction.

With the U.S. advocating for a cease-fire alongside a peace plan, Türkiye is working closely with regional and international actors to lay the groundwork for stability, according to Fidan.

While U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg suggested that Europe would not play a direct role in negotiations, the Turkish foreign minister insisted that European concerns must be addressed.

"They have to be consulted, and they have to be part of the ongoing efforts, just like Türkiye," he said, underscoring Türkiye's mediation efforts.

Syria, counterterrorism efforts

On Syria, Fidan responded to reports of a possible U.S. military withdrawal, saying Türkiye is in ongoing talks with Washington.

The PKK/YPG's control over key areas remains a major concern as the terror group poses a security threat not only to Türkiye but also to neighboring countries, he explained.

Meanwhile, Türkiye is taking proactive steps to counter the resurgence of the Deash terror group, the minister said.

Fidan revealed that Türkiye has proposed a regional security platform with Iraq, Syria and Jordan to enhance intelligence-sharing and border security.

Gaza crisis, Türkiye's stance

Turning to the escalating crisis in Gaza, Fidan firmly rejected Trump's suggestion of relocating Palestinians, calling it unacceptable.

"We are strongly opposing those suggestions, those proposals," he said, adding that Türkiye is working closely with Arab partners on a regional plan for Gaza's future.

He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to commit to a cease-fire, stressing that only U.S. pressure could prevent further escalation.

AI and global competition

Fidan also addressed the growing influence of artificial intelligence in international politics.

While AI has the potential to benefit humanity, he warned that it is becoming a tool for strategic rivalry among major powers.

He called for global cooperation on ethical AI development but admitted that competition currently outweighs collaboration.