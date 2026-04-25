Türkiye could consider taking part in multinational demining operations in the Strait of Hormuz after a possible peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said late Friday.

Speaking to reporters in London, Fidan said Türkiye "would be open to" participating in a coalition tasked with clearing naval mines in the Strait once a deal is reached, describing such work as a "humanitarian" effort.

However, Fidan underscored that Ankara would not take part in operations that risk positioning Türkiye as a party to renewed conflict. Ankara would avoid any role implying alignment if conflict resumes, Fidan said.

Fidan said Türkiye could foresee a comprehensive deal resulting in a negotiated return to the status quo ensuring open, toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Otherwise, both sides would have to explore new ways to find a resolution, according to the minister.

After the U.S. and Israel began attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, Iran responded by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to attack any vessels that did not obtain its permission to transit the waterway.

The blockade caused major disruptions to global trade, sending energy prices soaring and sparking fears of fuel shortages.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has been a major sticking point in negotiations to end the war after a ceasefire began on April 8.

Days later, the U.S. implemented a blockade affecting ships coming from or heading to Iranian ports, as Washington tries to cut Tehran off from key revenue streams.

Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire on Tuesday, but the blockade remains in place.