Türkiye and Oman signed a comprehensive set of agreements on Thursday during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Oman, covering defense, investment, energy, mining and visa exemptions to mark a new chapter in bilateral relations between Ankara and Muscat.

The agreements were signed following talks between President Erdoğan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at Al-Alam Palace, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen strategic cooperation across multiple fields.

As a beginning of the signing ceremony, a Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Coordination Council, aimed at institutionalizing political and economic dialogue between the two nations, was signed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The two ministers also signed a mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of ordinary passports, easing travel and business opportunities between the countries.

In the field of energy and mining, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi inked a memorandum to enhance cooperation in critical minerals and mining. According to the ministry’s statement, the two countries will share information regarding mining license areas and existing investment opportunities. Joint investments between public and private sector companies will be encouraged in mining exploration and production.

Defense collaboration also featured prominently, with Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Oman’s Defense Secretary-General Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi signing a memorandum on military cooperation, while Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün signed a separate deal on defense industry partnerships with Oman’s Defense Ministry.

Görgün published a message on his NSosyal account emphasizing the continued growth of such constructive partnerships with allied nations:

"In the presence of our president and his majesty the sultan of Oman, Aselsan CEO Mr. Ahmet Akyol and Sinan Advanced Industries CEO Mr. Majid Al Hinai signed a joint venture agreement. This partnership represents a strategic step in advancing technology transfer, local production capabilities, and the establishment of sustainable defense ecosystems in friendly geographies. I sincerely congratulate Aselsan and all stakeholders involved," he said.

The two countries also expanded ties in industry, technology and competition policy, with Industry and Technology Ministers Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Omani Minister Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef signing a deal to boost industrial and scientific cooperation.

In the media and communications field, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Oman’s Minister of Information Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration between media institutions.

"I wish that this memorandum of understanding, which aims to establish a closer communication bridge between institutions by enhancing the exchange of information, experience and technology in the fields of media, information and public diplomacy between the two friendly and brotherly countries, Türkiye and Oman, will bring beneficial results," Duran announced on his social media account.

A separate accord will also allow the Turkish Maarif Foundation to build and operate educational institutions on Omani lands.