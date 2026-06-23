Türkiye and Poland pledged to deepen cooperation on security, defense and European affairs on Tuesday, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the two countries' key role in Europe's security architecture and reaffirming its commitment to strengthening ties with the European Union.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Erdoğan said the two NATO allies were working to enhance cooperation across a range of areas, describing Türkiye and Poland as indispensable partners in Europe's security and defense architecture.

Erdoğan also thanked Warsaw for its support of Türkiye's European Union accession bid and said it remained determined to advance relations with the bloc on the basis of mutual benefit and respect.

"As two NATO allies that play an indispensable role in Europe's security and defense architecture, we are committed to strengthening our cooperation," Erdoğan said.

He added that it had the will to further develop ties with the European Union while pursuing closer coordination with Poland on regional and strategic issues.

Erdoğan welcomed Nawrocki with an official ceremony in Ankara.

Cavalry units escorted Nawrocki's official vehicle from the avenue in front of the presidential complex to the protocol gate.

Erdoğan received Nawrocki at the main entrance, and as both leaders took their places at the ceremony area, a military band played the national anthems of Türkiye and Poland.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan and Nawrocki moved on to a bilateral meeting. Erdoğan will also host an official dinner in honor of Nawrocki.

Also attending the ceremony were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan, Presidential Secretary-General Hakkı Susmaz, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Türkiye's ambassador to Warsaw Rauf Alp Denktaş, and Ankara Governor Yakup Canbolat.