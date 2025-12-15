Securing the hosting duties for COP31, Türkiye will have the opportunity to expand the clout of its zero waste vision. The initiative will be at the center of global climate diplomacy that will play out in Türkiye next year, through the work of the Zero Waste Foundation.

The zero waste vision was launched under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, founder of the Zero Waste Project and honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation. The foundation said in a statement on Monday that Türkiye was preparing to take on a decisive global role in the fight against climate change.

Having earned international trust through its constructive, inclusive and confidence-building role in peace diplomacy, Türkiye aims to carry that experience into climate diplomacy through COP31. The country says it seeks to position itself not only as a host nation but as a global actor that sets the vision and produces solutions for future generations across continents.

A central pillar of this effort is the zero waste vision that has grown into a global movement under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan and has been institutionalized through the Zero Waste Foundation.

COP31 was awarded to Türkiye following extensive diplomatic efforts led by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum. The conference is expected to serve as a strategic platform for Türkiye to showcase its climate action vision to the international community, deepen multilateral cooperation and help shape global climate policies.

Türkiye, which has gained global credibility in recent years through mediation efforts in international crises, aims to channel that experience into climate action through COP31. The country advocates an inclusive approach that treats the climate crisis not only as an environmental issue but also as an economic, social and humanitarian challenge.

Within this framework, Türkiye seeks to prioritize issues such as access to climate finance for developing countries, technology transfer, strengthening adaptation capacity and climate justice during COP31.

The Zero Waste Project, one of Türkiye’s most prominent international initiatives in recent years, is positioned as a cornerstone of the COP31 process.

The initiative promotes a comprehensive approach focused on resource efficiency, circular economy principles, waste reduction and sustainable production and consumption models.

As part of COP31 preparations, the Zero Waste Foundation is implementing a comprehensive process to define the conference’s sustainability standards. The “Sustainable COP31 Framework” developed by the foundation aims to reduce the event’s carbon footprint, optimize resource use and make environmental performance measurable for all stakeholders.

Designed in line with U.N. sustainable event standards, the framework includes zero waste management protocols, carbon reduction and offset strategies, sustainable logistics and transportation planning, environmental performance criteria for event venues, and stakeholder engagement and transparency mechanisms. The goal is to make COP31 a global model for sustainable mega-events.

One of the foundation’s most innovative initiatives is the “Zero Waste Implementation Platform,” which offers technology-based solutions to prevent waste generation, increase recycling rates, reduce food waste and expand circular material use.

The platform includes smart waste tracking systems, digital waste management applications, sustainable procurement protocols to reduce single-use products, and individual carbon footprint calculation modules for participants. The model is expected to serve as an example for large international events.

The foundation is also building a nationwide, multi-stakeholder preparation ecosystem. This includes policy development with universities and research centers, sustainable city practices with local governments, circular economy and low-carbon production models with the private sector, climate policy participation programs for youth and women, and nationwide awareness and education campaigns.

Lasting legacy

The foundation says it believes COP31 will leave a lasting legacy for Türkiye beyond a temporary event, contributing to the institutionalization of sustainability practices. Expected outcomes include strengthening Türkiye’s regional leadership in sustainable mega-events, reinforcing circular economy-based public policies, accelerating the private sector’s low-carbon transition, and creating lasting social awareness and educational impact.

The Zero Waste Foundation says it will continue to carry out innovative, measurable and internationally aligned work throughout every stage of the process.

Samed Ağırbaş, president of the Zero Waste Foundation, said Emine Erdoğan’s zero waste vision, long advocated on international platforms, is now widely recognized not only as an environmental policy but as a concrete, measurable and implementable global solution in the fight against climate change.

He said COP31 offers a historic opportunity to convey this approach more powerfully to the international community.

The Zero Waste Project was launched on Sept. 27, 2017. On Dec. 14, 2022, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a “Zero Waste” resolution led by Türkiye and co-sponsored by 105 countries, designating March 30 as International Zero Waste Day.

Emine Erdoğan delivered the keynote address at the first International Zero Waste Day event held at the U.N. General Assembly Hall on March 30, 2023.

At that event, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the establishment of the U.N. Zero Waste High-Level Advisory Board and invited Emine Erdoğan to serve as its chair. She accepted the role, and the board was formally established on March 30, 2023.

During the 78th U.N. General Assembly, an event titled “Toward a Global Zero Waste Movement” was held at the Turkish House in New York. At the event, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration, becoming its first signatory.

U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen, last week, said they aim to build "deep cooperation" with Türkiye for COP31. "The next step is for Türkiye, together with its Australian partners and our Brazilian friends, to help lead the road map for a phase-out of fossil fuels. We already see 80 countries saying 'we are in,' but there is much more work to be done," Andersen told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of an event in Nairobi, Kenya.

"Türkiye is a strong country. It is located in a magnificent position. In many respects, it is a true bridge between east, west, north, and south. It is a country with every kind of ecosystem, from deserts to mountains to the sea. We are eagerly looking forward to establishing a deep cooperation with Türkiye because Türkiye is a country that demonstrates strong resolve," Andersen added.

She cited what she described as the strong leadership of first lady Erdoğan in the zero waste agenda.

"This directly links to the issues I emphasized, such as pollution, waste and chemicals. Türkiye is a country that has embraced biodiversity protection and aims to move forward decisively," Andersen said.

"While it is rich in renewable energy sources derived from hydroelectricity, it also offers great opportunities in wind energy due to its magnificent wind speeds. We also look forward to actively participating in this process when the COP presidency mandate begins."