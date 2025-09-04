Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz voiced Türkiye's commitment to mediate the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Wednesday. He said Türkiye was ready to take the lead in every area to ensure lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, following a coalition of the willing summit.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSocial, Cevdet Yılmaz said that he attended online the fifth Leaders Summit of the Coalition of the Willing, in which he had previously participated four times on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"During the meeting, hosted in hybrid format by French President Emmanuel Macron, diplomatic efforts for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine following the initiative taken by U.S. President (Donald) Trump were discussed,” said Yılmaz.

"Türkiye reiterates once again that we are ready to take a leading role in every field to ensure lasting peace, and that diplomacy and dialogue between the parties must be prioritized. Until a just and lasting peace is established, we will continue to contribute to the diplomatic process with all our means,” he added.

The statement came in the wake of last month’s Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with efforts to reach a cease-fire as well as organize a summit with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still moving forward.

Türkiye, as a country friendly with both Russia and Ukraine, has taken a unique and active role in efforts to end the war, which began in February 2022.