President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's support to Palestine in the face of any action that could damage the sanctity and the status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Erdoğan extended greetings for the Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha) holidays, according to a statement by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Ankara will continue to support the Palestinian cause, Erdoğan told Abbas, adding that another Eid al-Adha was to be observed in sorrow due to recent developments in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army on Monday carried out a series of airstrikes on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, killing at least seven Palestinians, including a boy and a girl, and injuring 91 Palestinians and seven Israeli soldiers, according to the U.N. statement.

Erdoğan conveyed his prayers and condolences to those who lost their lives in the attack, wishing patience and fortitude to their families.

Known for its unbreakable solidarity with Palestinians, Türkiye has been voicing support for the Palestinian cause in the international realm for decades. Turkish authorities emphasize that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and United Nations resolutions.

Despite the recent rapprochement, Turkish officials continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.