Türkiye on Wednesday dismissed reports suggesting it has been excluded from the European Union’s Horizon Europe program, saying the process is still underway and no final decision has been made.

Sources from the Foreign Ministry stated that discussions on the EU’s draft regulation for the 2028-2034 period are ongoing within both the European Parliament and the EU Council, indicating that negotiations have not yet concluded.

They noted that some proposals in the European Parliament relate only to participation in certain components of the program and do not concern Türkiye’s overall participation status.

The sources added that the final outcome will be determined through negotiations between EU institutions and that Türkiye is taking necessary steps while closely monitoring the process.