Türkiye’s main government agency fighting disinformation refuted the allegations that Ankara was looking to improve ties with Israel amid the latter’s brutal attacks targeting Palestinians.

“The claim in the Israeli media that "Senior Turkish officials sent a message saying 'We want to improve relations with Israel'" is not true. Due to Türkiye's justified reactions to Israel's crimes against humanity in Gaza, the Temporary Charge d'Affaires of our Embassy in Tel Aviv was invited to Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 25, 2024,” a statement by the Center for Countering Disinformation of Directorate of Communications said on Tuesday.

“The aforementioned meeting occurred on this occasion, and the claims made by the Israeli press in no way reflect the truth. Türkiye did not propose, as claimed, "the two countries' ambassadors should return mutually." Türkiye has consistently opposed and denounced Israel's inhumane massacres of innocent Palestinians in Gaza on all occasions and at all levels. It also sees the Palestinian cause as a matter of humanity and justice and maintains this position with determination. Israel's disinformation campaigns to manipulate global public opinion should not be given credit,” the statement said.

Turkish-Israeli relations hit a new low following Israel massacres in the Gaza Strip.

Since he took office in 2003, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and an outspoken critic of Israel’s aggression and expansionist settlement policy. He canceled his plans to visit Israel because of its "inhumane" war.

Israel and Türkiye had only just agreed to reappoint ambassadors two years ago. They were also resuming discussions on a U.S.-backed natural gas pipeline project that could have formed the basis for much closer and more lasting cooperation in the coming years.