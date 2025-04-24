Türkiye and Russia are set to hold deputy foreign minister-level consultations on the Middle East in Istanbul on Friday, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

During the consultations, Nuh Yılmaz will represent Türkiye, and Minister Mikhail Bogdanov will represent Russia, the sources added.

The consultations are expected to include a comprehensive exchange of ideas on regional issues, particularly Syria and Palestine.

Türkiye attaches importance to consulting with Russia in the context of developments in the Middle East, the sources said.

Türkiye, a key player in Ukraine war mediation efforts, helped reach agreements on critical issues, such as grain exports and prisoner exchanges. Still, despite occasional proposals from both sides, broader peace talks have failed to progress, mainly due to incompatible demands and underlying distrust.

Among a few countries that have maintained good ties with Russia and Ukraine, Ankara is still committed to acting as an intermediary to find a permanent solution.