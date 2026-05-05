The third meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council will be held on Wednesday in Ankara.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will chair the meeting.

Foreign Ministry sources said that the two sides will likely finalize a deal for visa exemption for diplomatic and green passports (passports issued to government officials, senior civil servants and a limited group of businesspeople) holders.

Sources said talks will focus on advancing bilateral relations, cooperation and review of the work of subcommittees of the council.

During the talks, Fidan is expected to highlight the strategic importance of connectivity in the face of regional developments, according to Foreign Ministry sources. He will also highlight that strengthening regional ownership for ensuring permanent security and stability is crucial. Additionally, he will emphasize that Türkiye will continue contributing in a constructive manner to U.S.-Iran talks to ensure they will conclude with permanent peace.

Fidan is also expected to stress the necessity to prevent developments related to the Strait of Hormuz to pave the way for new tensions and provocations.

In Gaza, Fidan will likely emphasize that it was important to defend the two-state solution vision in a determined manner in the face of ongoing violations of the cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave by the Netanyahu government and illegal actions (against Palestinians) in the West Bank. He is also expected to hold consultations with the Saudi side on negotiations for implementation of the second stage of the Gaza peace deal and work of the Board of Peace and to highlight the importance of a more deterrent stand by the international community against Israel’s occupation of Lebanon.

The Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council was established in 2016 and held its first meeting in Ankara in 2017. The second meeting was held in May 2025 in Riyadh. The council is comprised of five subcommittees, including the committees on politics, diplomacy, military and security, culture, sports, media, tourism, social development, health, education, commerce, industry, investment, infrastructure and energy.

Bilateral ties between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have flourished in recent years, and the two countries have also enhanced cooperation in multilateral platforms. As for economic ties, bilateral trade volume rose to $8.5 billion as of the end of 2025.