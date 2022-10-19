Members of the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group held talks in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to support the continuous communication between the two countries on Tuesday.

According to the statement made on the Twitter account of the Shura Council, the head of the Shura Council Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al Sheikh hosted the chairperson of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, Justice Party’s (AK Party) Şanlıurfa Deputy Halil Özcan and his accompanying delegation.

At the meeting, the delegations emphasized on continuous communication between the Shura Council and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) and activating the roles of the two friendship groups.

Besides, in the meeting, where many issues of common interest in all fields, especially parliamentary relations, were discussed, ways to increase relations in various fields were also discussed in order to carry the cooperation between the two countries to a wider scope.

It was also stated that the first delegation from abroad to visit the Shura Assembly, which started its new session on Oct. 16, was the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Friendship Group.

In the post shared on the Twitter account of the Turkish Embassy in Riyadh, it was pointed out that the meeting was in a friendly and sincere manner.

Deputy Özcan also made a statement on his social media account.

"In our meeting, we discussed the relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, two brotherly countries," he said.

After the meeting, members of the friendship groups of the TBMM and the Shura Council met with Turkish citizens residing in Saudi Arabia at the Türkiye Embassy in Riyadh.

Members of the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Friendship Group are expected to go to Jeddah after their contacts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Ties between Ankara and Riyadh cratered after a Saudi hit squad killed and dismembered dissident journalist Khashoggi in 2018 at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Türkiye had opened a trial in absentia against 26 Saudis suspected in Khashoggi's killing, but the court earlier this year ruled to halt the proceedings and transfer the case to Saudi Arabia, paving the way for the countries’ rapprochement.