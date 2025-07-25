Türkiye has warned Israel against exploiting the instability in post-Assad Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday.

Speaking to private broadcaster NTV, Fidan said Ankara issued a stern warning to foreign powers and non-state actors seeking to exploit the fragile period in Syria following the ouster of Bashar Assad last December.

“After seeing the mobilization of some other groups, taking advantage of the events in Suwayda, we, as the government, had to issue a warning,” Fidan said. “Because we want unity and integrity in Syria. The groups there need to find the golden balance and move forward with that formula.”

“Türkiye is sending the same message to Israel, both through its own intelligence channels and through its interlocutors,” Fidan told NTV. “We have no hidden agenda. We say that no country should pose a threat to Syria, and Syria should pose a threat to no one. That’s our understanding.”

Fidan reiterated that the division of Syria remains a red line for Türkiye, calling it a national security issue. “Our neighbors are vital living spaces for us. We don’t want to be preoccupied with the problems there. Our number one goal is to ensure stability, tranquility, and security in the region. We do not have a hegemonic approach,” he said.

He accused foreign actors of capitalizing on Syria’s fractured state, singling out Israel.

“Türkiye saw that actors who would take advantage of Syria’s division and instability were struggling in the pit of despair and hopelessness that Syria was in. We believe Israel, in particular, had such a goal. Netanyahu made this clear,” he said.

Fidan emphasized the need for peace and cooperation.

“As the children of the region, we must manage to live in peace and establish this system,” he said, adding that Syria requires significant support to rebuild its state institutions.

Suwayda unrest

Commenting on the turmoil in Suwayda, Fidan criticized Israel for obstructing Syrian state efforts to de-escalate clashes between Bedouin and Druze communities. “If the central powers are not there, no one can prevent the mutual massacre there,” he warned.

Despite the tensions, Fidan noted signs of progress: “We met in Amman. Only one of the three Druze branches used language that they oppose any agreement.” Dialogue between factions remains ongoing.

Fidan also expressed support for Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Shara, noting his inclusive approach. “There are many groups in the region engaged in conflict. There should be no armed groups other than the state in Syria. I believe al-Shara is intervening with the resources at his disposal,” he said.

US goals in region

On the role of the United States, Fidan welcomed a shift in tone. “Türkiye sees the U.S. playing a constructive role in the region. Tom Barrack, sent to the region by Mr. Trump and appointed as the U.S. Representative in Syria, represents a new approach that strives to project a certain impartiality. It’s a unique vision we’ve been waiting for for years,” said Fidan.

He credited Barrack with helping establish a period of calm through diplomacy with Israel, Syria, Jordan, and Türkiye. “We are experiencing a certain calm now,” he said, expressing hope it would continue.

Warning to YPG

Fidan said that although media attention on Suwayda had altered public focus, Türkiye’s core objectives remain unchanged. “Türkiye’s agenda is not shifting,” he asserted.

He called on the YPG terrorist group to reach a voluntary agreement with the central government.

“It is important for the YPG to reach an agreement with the central government voluntarily, without delay... It is unacceptable for armed groups to continue to exist in this country using certain pretexts.” He added that Türkiye expects the YPG to disarm.

Tom Barrack’s recent statements on the YPG were described by Fidan as “a timely call.”

PKK disarmament

Fidan also spoke about the ongoing disarmament of the PKK, stating that Türkiye cannot afford to repeat past mistakes. “We have no right to replay the PKK scenario in Iraq and Syria over and over again... Our expectation is that there will be no threat left.”

He noted that armed elements in Iraq, Syria, and Iran continue to pose challenges. “For the last 10 years, we have driven the PKK from these lands... Transformation is possible with a more civilized approach, without resorting to the language of weapons and conflict.”

Gaza war

Turning to the war in Gaza, Fidan denounced Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

“It’s clear this unbridled rampage will end somewhere... Israel is pursuing a genocidal policy that goes something like this: In addition to burning and destroying Gaza, it is also trying to make it uninhabitable by starving people to death.”

He argued that ceasefire talks remain stalled due to three key issues: the distribution of humanitarian aid, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and Hamas’s demand for guarantees to prevent future attacks.

Fidan accused Israel of trying to offload the Palestinian population, stating, “Israeli intelligence officials are traveling from country to country, forcing them to accept Palestinian refugees.”

Russia-Ukraine summit

Fidan confirmed that Türkiye had hosted a meeting regarding Ukraine and Russia, where the groundwork for a potential leaders’ summit was laid.

“A principal agreement was reached to hold a leaders’ summit in Türkiye,” he said, adding that both sides had shown willingness to negotiate. “If we continue like this, I believe an interim solution will emerge.”

Eurofighters

On the topic of defense procurement, Fidan said that talks regarding Eurofighter jets had gained momentum after long delays.

“There’s a multi-layered process... The aircraft you’re purchasing isn’t just about flying... It’s not a simple decision. You’re changing a system.”

He noted that progress was made through the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s direct engagement and ongoing technical discussions.

Schengen visa

In a positive development for Turkish citizens, Fidan welcomed the EU’s decision to ease Schengen visa procedures.

The European Union has eased rules for Turks to use its open-border Schengen Area, the bloc's ambassador to Ankara announced last week.

The new guidelines allow for longer-term, multiple-entry visas to be issued to Turkish nationals who have previously obtained a Schengen visa and traveled regularly without overstaying.

“There was very serious work, and as a result, this decision was made... The steps to be taken with Europe through visa liberalization are important for keeping Türkiye’s EU perspective alive,” Fidan said.

Iran-Israel war

Finally, addressing the possibility of a broader conflict between Iran and Israel, Fidan said tensions remain but war is not inevitable.

“I believe Iran will not attack unless it is attacked... If an agreement is reached in the nuclear negotiations, I believe we will not see a war,” he said.