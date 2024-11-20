President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said Türkiye opposed the United States' decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles, warning that President Joe Biden’s decision will further escalate the conflict and prompt a reaction by Russia.

"We do not find this decision correct, nor do we approve of it," Erdoğan told reporters on his return flight from Brazil, where he attended the G-20 leaders' summit.

Such developments might bring the region and world to the brink of larger war, he warned, saying that both Russia and Ukraine should focus on peace and maintain restraint. "Even the smallest misstep would be like throwing a match onto a powder keg. Therefore, I urge everyone to act cautiously," Erdoğan said. "President Biden's move will likely be interpreted as an attempt to fuel the conflict, ensuring it neither ends nor remains contained."

Ukraine on Tuesday fired long-range U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles at Russian territory for the first time after the White House authorized such strikes, drawing scorn and promises of retribution in Moscow. On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a policy document that lowers the threshold for Moscow to use nuclear weapons in response to attacks by an enemy using conventional weapons. The Kremlin warned Russia would retaliate against NATO countries that facilitate long-range missile strikes against Russian territory by Ukraine.

Türkiye is among the few countries that maintain close contact with both Kyiv and Moscow and have tried their hand at mediating the conflict. It succeeded in negotiations for a grain deal, but a broader peace deal has been elusive. Türkiye also mediated a historic prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S. Ankara always championed diplomacy as sides turned up the heat in their conflict that marked its 1,000 days on Tuesday.

"The war can be ended only with more peace efforts, more goodwill and diplomacy, not more weapons, blood and tears," Erdoğan said. "You can't achieve anything with a mindset of 'after me, the flood,'" he said, in reference to approaching the end of Joe Biden's tenure. "We expect Ukraine and Russia not to fall for incitement, preserve calm and focus on peace," he added.

Relations with U.S.

The Biden administration has been at odds with Ankara, and apart from the economy, relations were mostly lukewarm. Erdoğan, who was seen smiling, exchanging pleasantries with Biden at the G-20 summit, rarely held one-on-one meetings with the outgoing president, though he was warmer toward Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, at least at times. The incoming administration of Trump includes picks known for their strong stand against Turkish policies, such as prospective Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As he answered questions on his view of the second Trump era in the U.S., Erdoğan said they would work to advance relations based on Türkiye's interests.

"We certainly analyze the names in Mr. Trump's government and make our preparations. Obviously, it is not a trivial matter for us to know what people said and what they thought before they were posted for government jobs. But what matters most is their actions after their appointment," he said, adding that they cannot build their relations on prejudice and had to tread carefully. "Although the president-elect said he would end wars, it is too early to comment on his new term," he said.

Erdoğan stated that they would take steps based on the approach of the new U.S. administration. "We want to believe in Mr. Trump's discourse against wars. The U.S. seeking to end wars can build a new climate for a peaceful end to all conflicts in our region," he said. Erdoğan stated Türkiye's stand on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Israel issue, and other problems in the Middle East was clear, and he shared it with Trump over a phone call where he conveyed Türkiye's desire to see a conclusion to conflicts in the region.

Türkiye fiercely criticized the U.S. under Biden for its unconditional support of what Ankara calls genocidal actions of the Netanyahu administration towards Palestinians and Tel Aviv's expansionist policies that brought war to Lebanon. Türkiye is also concerned that Israel may next target itself.

The president said he voiced concerns about these issues at the G-20 summit and highlighted the humanitarian aspect of Turkish foreign policy. "I raised the issue of Israel's aggression toward Gaza and Lebanon. Thanks to our efforts, the G-20 declaration of heads of state included strong statements regarding Gaza," Erdoğan said.

The final declaration of the summit that ended on Tuesday mentions "deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in Lebanon." Humanitarian aid must be urgently expanded and the protection of the civilian population strengthened, the document says, in a clear message to Israel. The G-20 also reaffirms "the Palestinian right to self-determination" and "an unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution where Israel and a Palestinian State live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, consistent with international law and relevant U.N. resolutions."

Terrorism beyond borders

Addressing national security concerns, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to combatting terrorism both at home and abroad. "We are determined to consign the problem of terrorism to history. We have no tolerance for structures that pose threats to our country beyond our borders," he emphasized. He was answering a question about reports that Türkiye pressed on the U.S. to cut off assistance to the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing YPG in Syria's northeast and the possibility of a new cross-border offensive in that country to eradicate the terrorist group's presence.

He also called on Syria's Assad regime to take more responsibility in countering terrorism. "Just as we are making efforts to drain this swamp, the Syrian administration should engage in similar efforts as well." Türkiye sought to normalize ties with the Assad regime years after severing relations. Damascus has been positive to normalization, though it at times called upon Türkiye to withdraw its troops stationed near the Turkish border against the terrorist groups.

The U.S. openly supports the PKK/YPG under the guise of a joint fight against Daesh, but Trump reportedly plans a complete withdrawal from Syria. Erdoğan said they were prepared for any new dynamics in case of a U.S. withdrawal. "We are ready, as Türkiye, for both the situation that will arise from the U.S. withdrawal from Syria and the current reality. Our national security comes before everything else," he noted.