Türkiye will be among the nearly 200 countries that will join the U.N. Climate Summit, or COP29, which is set to start on Monday in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku.

The summit has been dubbed the "climate finance COP" for its central goal: to agree on how much money should go each year to helping developing countries cope with climate-related costs. Türkiye, which always champions a change in the international system by giving more say to those outside superpowers, will also unveil its “2053 Strategy” for combatting the fallout of climate change. The Climate Strategy plan will include 89 titles and serve as guidelines for many sectors in reaching the goal of net-zero emissions by 2053.

Media outlets reported that Türkiye would rally for more aid to developing countries in climate financing during the summit and more fairness, diversity and accessibility in climate financing or “climate justice,” as it is called. Türkiye will also highlight the importance of digitalization in the fight against the impact of climate change, especially in the more efficient and reliable delivery of climate financing to climate projects through digital technologies, ensuring significant momentum in achieving national and international goals. Türkiye will also highlight combining digitalization with “green transformation” for a more competitive and sustainable economy and pledge to switch more to green technology investments, smart infrastructure systems, and low-carbon manufacturing processes. Lastly, Türkiye will announce work for the second cycle of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) starting in 2025. NDCs are national climate action plans by each country under the Paris Agreement, and they determine actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help achieve the global goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Professor Halil Hasar, head of the government’s Climate Change Presidency, told Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the summit that the gathering would focus on climate financing. Highlighting that climate change is not only about changing weather patterns, he stated that the shift profoundly impacts all social and economic stakeholders.

Hasar recalled that the energy sector took center stage at last year’s COP28 and noted that this year, the main agenda at COP29 will be the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG). "Climate finance will be the key focus," he said. "Developed nations had committed to providing $100 billion in annual climate finance to developing countries by 2025. With NCQG, we expect this figure to be updated and potentially increased to better address the needs of developing nations. The goal is to channel more resources into urgent climate actions, support low-carbon, climate-resilient solutions and ensure their implementation." Emphasizing his country’s unique role as a bridge between developed and developing countries, Hasar also underscored the need for external financing in Türkiye’s green transformation and highlighted the country’s efforts in combating climate change.

"This year, NCQG will be set forth," Hasar added. "We anticipate that COP29 negotiations will be a bit more intense, with extended negotiation sessions."

He noted that Türkiye’s contribution to the global climate crisis is approximately 1%. “We aren’t disputing this, but we believe that the environment is an inheritance from the past and a responsibility to future generations. We don’t have the right to misuse our environment. We must leave a livable world for future generations and will do everything possible to be part of this fight. We will play an active role.”

Highlighting Türkiye’s dual perspective on understanding both developed and developing countries’ needs, Hasar explained that they charted a road map based on this understanding. “We want climate finance to be easily accessible. Commitments should not remain just on paper; countries need to fulfill their promises,” he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will address the leaders summit, while first lady Emine Erdoğan and Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum will also participate in other events.

“With a high-level delegation, we will address key issues at COP29 in Baku,” Hasar said. “In line with our 2053 Net Zero Emission Goal announced by our president, Minister Murat Kurum will present our Long-Term Climate Change Strategy and road map. We will also outline our Mitigation and Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan and recently submitted our transparency report. No other country has laid out so many road maps at any COP event, but we will accomplish this. COP29 will be full of meaningful discussions, and Türkiye, as Azerbaijan’s close ally, will strongly support the conference,” he said.

Zero waste

Türkiye's Zero Waste Project and an Azerbaijani foundation will open a joint pavilion at COP29. The Zero Waste Project, initiated by Emine Erdoğan, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by Azerbaijan's first lady Mihriban Aliyeva, are set to open the pavilion. The pavilion named "Solidarity Center" will take place in the public "Green Zone" and will welcome conference participants, private sector representatives and nongovernmental organizations. The Zero Waste Project's exhibit will feature initiatives focused on waste management, recycling, environmental awareness and innovative solutions for a sustainable future. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation will also showcase its educational, health, social, cultural and environmental projects. The pavilion will include interactive sections to engage visitors in the environmental initiatives led by both organizations.

Türkiye launched the Zero Waste Project in 2017 under Emine Erdoğan's patronage to raise environmental awareness and manage waste following sustainable development principles.

Aiming to create a global model for a circular economy, the project targets recycling 60% of recyclable waste by 2035.