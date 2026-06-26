Slovenia and Türkiye expressed interest in preparing a new action plan to further strengthen their strategic partnership and expand economic cooperation during talks on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry said.

According to a statement posted on the ministry's X account on Friday, Slovenian State Secretary Tone Kajzer met Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay, with the two officials also exchanging views on current foreign policy issues.

"Dialogue, cooperation and diplomacy remain the only path to the peaceful resolution of conflicts," Kajzer said following the meeting.

Türkiye and Slovenia established a strategic partnership in 2011 after then-Slovenian Prime Minister Borut Pahor visited Türkiye and signed a bilateral agreement with Turkish leaders.

Many sectors, such as energy, logistics, health, construction, telecommunications, security, energy, oil and gas, transportation, steel construction, logistics and storage, aluminum and metal, defense and aviation, have great potential for further development of cooperation between the two countries.

The partnership has since supported closer political dialogue, economic cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The framework was renewed through a 2024-2026 action plan, and both governments marked the partnership's 15th anniversary in March 2026 with joint statements reaffirming their commitment to peace, stability and shared prosperity.