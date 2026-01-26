Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş met with Francina Armengol Socias, the speaker of Spain’s Congress of Deputies, in Ankara on Monday, highlighting shared positions on Gaza, bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

The meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly was held behind closed doors, followed by a joint news conference. Kurtulmuş said Türkiye and Spain share common views on many international issues, particularly the war in Gaza. He praised Spain’s stance on the Palestinian issue, noting Madrid’s decision in 2024 to recognize the State of Palestine and its support for a two-state solution.

“Despite a declared cease-fire, the genocide in Gaza continues,” Kurtulmuş said, accusing Israel of blocking humanitarian aid and calling on the international community to apply sustained pressure on the Israeli government to allow assistance into the enclave.

Armengol Socias said she was pleased to be in Türkiye, describing the visit as a symbol of the two countries’ strong ties. She remarked Türkiye and Spain share common strategies and values, including support for peace, international law, national sovereignty and human rights. Spain, she added, supports efforts to end the violence in Gaza and to establish a Palestinian state.

Kurtulmuş also highlighted cooperation potential between the two countries in areas including defense industry, energy, renewable energy, maritime affairs, tourism, education and culture. He pointed to the Turkish Airlines’ (THY) extensive flight network to Spanish cities and Spain’s Andalusian cultural heritage as factors strengthening people-to-people ties.

Addressing regional issues, Kurtulmuş also stressed that Türkiye is closely monitoring developments in Syria and reiterated Ankara’s position that no terrorist groups should remain in the country. He said all armed groups must be integrated into legitimate state structures and called for an inclusive political process leading to a new constitution.

“There should be no place for illegitimate armed groups in Syria,” Kurtulmuş said, adding that the country’s diverse ethnic and religious communities should live together peacefully under a unified state.

The visit comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts by Türkiye to advance humanitarian access to Gaza and support stability in neighboring Syria.