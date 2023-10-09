Türkiye strives to de-escalate tensions amid the ongoing war between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas on Monday.

"Türkiye is making every effort to end conflict in region and restore calm as soon as possible," Erdoğan told Abbas, according to a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also spoke with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and discussed latest developments regarding tensions between Palestine and Israel.

Stressing that "any step that could harm the people of Gaza collectively or indiscriminately will further increase the suffering and spiral of violence in the region," Erdoğan told Herzog that it is necessary to act with common sense and that establishing tranquility as soon as possible carries great importance for the well-being of the entire region.

Türkiye's efforts to end troublesome conflicts in the region will continue, as well as to ensure lasting peace, Erdogan also told Herzog.

He also spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and discussed heightened regional conflict amid Palestine-Israel tensions.

Erdoğan told Mikati that Türkiye will continue to make efforts to end conflict in the region.

The situation along the border between Israel and Lebanon remains dangerous, as the fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza intensifies.

Israel carried out airstrikes, shelling in southern Lebanon on Monday.

The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and growing settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 560, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday amid ongoing fighting. It also said the number of injured people surged to 2,900.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli army has "intensified its aggression" on Gaza with hundreds of raids.

The Israeli army said it had struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Gaza, which they claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups.

At least 800 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.