Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the French Ambassador Herve Magro to Ankara to convey “strong condemnation” of two PKK/YPG terrorists being awarded medals of "honor" at the French senate last Saturday.

The French senate has hosted members of the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, and awarded medals of "honor" despite the repeated security concerns and warnings of its NATO ally Türkiye.

"The attacks of the PKK/PYD/YPG and the so-called SDF against our country and Syrians, and their separatist and destabilizing activities in the region have been brought to the attention of the ambassador once again," Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Ankara expects French authorities to not give credit to the efforts that provide international legitimacy to PKK's extensions in Syria, the sources said.

Ankara also requests France to support the security of Turkish borders and the people, as well as to protect Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and to show solidarity in accordance with the spirit of an ally, they added.

"Regarding the issue, an attempt was made by our Embassy in Paris before the relevant French authorities and our reaction was strongly expressed," the sources said.

“This week, I had the honor of welcoming a delegation from the Administrative Authority of Northeastern Syria (AANES) to the Senate! Exchanges on the situation at #Rojava with @BedranCiyakurd @abdulkarimomar1 @NuriMahmoud_eng, Roxanne Muhammad, Khaled Issa,” French Senate Vice Chair Pierre Laurent wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

YPG members have frequently been hosted and supported by French officials.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the U.S., Türkiye and the European Union. It has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.