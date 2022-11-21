The Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador in Ankara to express concerns over the projection of anti-Türkiye terrorist PKK propaganda on the building of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

The ministry summoned Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom and condemned the incident, diplomatic sources said Monday.

The terrorists projected pro-PKK propaganda and insulting images and statements against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the Turkish embassy building in the Swedish capital.

The ministry demanded that Sweden launch an investigation into the incident. They also demanded that Sweden identifies the perpetrators, take precautions and take concrete steps in line with the trilateral agreement signed between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland on their NATO membership bid.

Along with Finland, Sweden applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Türkiye had objected over security concerns related to the banned PKK and other terrorist groups, and over the Nordic states' arms-export bans.

The three sides signed a memorandum in June that lifted Türkiye's veto and obligated Sweden and Finland to address its remaining concerns.

The trilateral agreement that Türkiye, Sweden and Finland signed in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG and FETÖ. The deal also said Ankara extends full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

The YPG is an extension of the PKK, which launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and is designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the European Union and the United States.

Sweden, along with the U.S. and several other NATO countries, have supported the U.S.-backed YPG in the fight against Daesh. Türkiye has vowed to block Sweden's application if it does not stop.

All 30 standing NATO allies need to approve any expansion of the bloc. The application has been approved by 28 of NATO's 30 countries. The Nordic countries said this week they were optimistic Hungary would also drop its objections.