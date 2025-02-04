President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa reiterated their determination to fully restore relations and cooperation after holding talks in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

In a joint news conference, Erdoğan said both countries are working toward restoring Türkiye-Syria relations to a strategic level.

Erdoğan hailed al-Sharaa for his "strong commitment" to fighting terrorism.

"I would like to express our satisfaction for the strong commitment my brother Ahmed al-Sharaa has shown in the fight against terrorism," he said.

"As Türkiye, just as we did not abandon our Syrian brothers in their most desperate and difficult days, we will continue to provide them with the necessary support in this new period," Erdoğan said.

Noting that the two leaders discussed the joint steps that can be taken to establish security and economic stability in Syria, Erdoğan said the two neighbors can facilitate an atmosphere of peace and security in the region, free from terrorism.

"From the very beginning, we have demonstrated our unwavering support for the Syrian people through concrete actions. Following the reopening of our embassy in Damascus, we have also reactivated our consulate general in Aleppo," the president said, adding that he has no doubt that Syrians, who have been a source of inspiration to the region and the oppressed with their resilience, would rebuild their country. He continued by saying that during this process, it is crucial for the Arab and Islamic world to provide both financial and moral support to the new administration and the Syrian people.

For his part, Al-Sharaa thanked Türkiye for the country's support, saying that Damascus will not forget it.

Speaking after Erdoğan, Ahmed al-Sharaa stated that the Syrian people would never forget Türkiye's support.

"Our cultures and social spheres are intertwined. Let's pursue cooperation in all areas. One of our key collaborations will be in the field of security," he said, adding that international pressure must be applied to Israel in northern and eastern Syria, and a return to the 1967 borders was necessary.

The two leaders held a meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Tuesday.

Türkiye, which has close ties with al-Sharaa, reopened its diplomatic mission in Syria and sent its intelligence chief and foreign minister for talks with him soon after his anti-regime forces overthrew Bashar Assad on Dec. 8.

Al-Sharaa was appointed as transitional president, about two months after he led anti-regime forces to victory by capturing key cities Aleppo, Homs, and finally, the capital, Damascus, in quick succession.