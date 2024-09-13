Türkiye will continue to push for an urgent and permanent cease-fire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza, as well as Palestinian statehood and steps necessary to ensure a two-state solution, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The ministry statement followed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit to Madrid, where he attended a meeting of the Gaza Contact Group.

In the statement, the ministry said Ankara repeated its calls on the global community to support a two-state solution.

The ministers who attended the meeting discussed ongoing genocide in Gaza, measures to stop its ongoing crimes in the occupied West Bank, while drawing attention to Israel’s incessant violations of international law.

The ministers also highlighted the importance of joint initiatives to facilitate Palestinian recognition and full membership in the U.N., as well as calling on more countries to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The meeting brought together the foreign ministers of the contact group from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, alongside Norwegian and Slovenian top diplomats, representatives from Nigeria, Ireland and Arab League secretary-general Ahmad Aboul Gheit, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Countries that oppose Israel’s war on Gaza, which they argue amounts to genocide, argue that the only way to prevent Israel’s decades-long oppressive occupational policy is through a two-state solution.

The number of countries that recognize the state of Palestine climbed to 149 earlier in May after European nations Norway, Ireland, Slovenia and Spain took the formal step.