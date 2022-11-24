Turkish and Russian defense ministers discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues in a phone call Thursday. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Türkiye has given the necessary retaliation to the increased harassment and attacks aimed at disrupting the stability in the region while also targeting civilian settlements and citizens.

The defense chiefs exchanged views on bilateral matters as well as regional defense and security issues, a ministry statement said.

Turkish defense chief told his Russian counterpart that Türkiye "has given and will continue to give the necessary response to harassments and attacks aimed at disrupting the stability in the region and also targeting our citizens and civilian settlement areas."

Akar stressed Ankara's top priority is to permanently prevent the terrorist threat and corridor and to eliminate terrorist organizations in northern Syria along Türkiye's border.

The importance of complying with the previously reached agreements on this issue was once again emphasized between the ministers, according to the statement.

Regarding Ukraine, Akar expressed contentment over the contribution and cooperation Russia has shown in the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative, which has made a great contribution to the solution of the global food crisis, according to the ministry.

Early on Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.

Turkish officials stressed that the operation is in line with international law and the nation's right to self-defense under U.N. resolutions.

Türkiye will continue fighting terrorism within its borders and beyond until the threat is eliminated, the nation's president said earlier in the day.

"We will continue this struggle inside and outside the borders until the terrorist threat to our country is completely over," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a Teachers' Day address in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan said the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) has been destroying terror nests in operations carried out in both northern Iraq and Syria, near the Turkish border.

"Wherever there are terrorists, the security organization of this state will be there with its police, military, and security forces," he added.